Hull City have reached an agreement to sign Fatih Karagumruk striker Aleksandar Pesic, reports Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

Hull City are apparently looking to lure the Serbia international to the MKM Stadium in this transfer window.

The Tigers made a €3 million bid for him yesterday, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 20.01.21, 17:48).

Journalist Sabuncuoglu is now suggesting that offer has been accepted and has tweeted:

Hull City, Fatih Karagümrük ile Aleksandar Pesic transferi için anlaşmaya vardı. • Hull City, Aleksandar Pesic ile görüşecek. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) January 20, 2022

Who is Pesic?

Pesic is currently the top scorer in the Turkish Super Lig this season on 12 goals and sits above the likes of Michy Batshauyi, Mesut Ozil and Britt Assombalonga.

He has been with Fatih Karamgumruk since July after joining them from Maccabi Tel-Aviv and has since adapted to life in Turkey with ease.

However, his side may now be cashing in on him to Hull as the Tigers look to make their first signings under the ownership of Acun Ilicali.

Other spells

Pesic is a well travelled attacker who has also played for the likes of Sheriff, Toulouse, Atalanta, Red Star Belgrade and Al-Ittihad in the past.

His occupation has taken him to countries such as Moldova, France, Italy, Qatar and Israel so could he fancy a crack at England now?

He has made a total of 289 appearances in his career to date and has fired 96 goals.

Hull situation

Hull picked up an impressive 2-0 win at home to Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday night and have risen seven points above the relegation zone.

The Tigers are back in action tomorrow and have a tough test against high flying AFC Bournemouth in store.