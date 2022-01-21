Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says they are interested in Jermain Defoe, as per a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic are keen to lure the experienced striker to The Valley this month.

Defoe, 39, is a free agent following his departure from Rangers this winter and is weighing up his next move in the game.

He is not short of interest in League One with the likes of Oxford United, Sunderland and Ipswich Town linked.

Charlton want him

Jackson has said: “He’s obviously had an unbelievable career and he is one of the best strikers I’ve ever played with. He is the best finisher I’ve ever seen. So when a player like that comes available, of course it is of interest. You have to have a little look at it. That is as far as it has gone so far.”

He added: “It’s one you have to take seriously. I would assume a whole host of clubs will be after his services.

“Having seen over the last few years the goals that he still scores and the impact that he has had at a club like Rangers, how would you not be interested?”

Vastly experienced

Defoe has racked up 756 appearances in his career to date and has scored 305 goals, as well as firing 20 goals in 57 caps for England.

He actually had a spell at Charlton as a youngster back in 1997 and has since played for the likes of AFC Bournemouth, Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth, Toronto and Sunderland.

The veteran moved to his previous club Rangers in January 2019 and helped them win the Scottish Premiership title last term under Steven Gerrard.

Charlton return?

Charlton have so far managed to sign striker Chuks Aneke back from Birmingham City this month. The Addicks’ boss Jackson is currently in his first transfer window since taking the full-time job and will be looking to put his own stamp on the squad.