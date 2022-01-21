Wigan Athletic are keen on Sheffield Wednesday’s Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, according to a report by the Sheffield Star.

Wigan Athletic are interested in luring the winger away from Hillsborough this month.

Mendez-Laing, 29, is due to see his contract with the Owls expire this weekend.

Darren Moore’s side want to tie him down to a new contract but face competition from elsewhere for his signature now.

Sheffield Wednesday spell so far

The League One outfit swooped to sign him on a free transfer in November after he impressed them on trial.

He has made four appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with a single goal.

Career to date

Mendez-Laing rose up through the youth ranks at Wolves but left as a youngster for Peterborough United in 2012.

He went on to make 60 appearances for the Posh before loan spells at Portsmouth, Shrewsbury Town and Cambridge United.

The former England youth international then left London Road on a permanent basis and had a two-year spell at Rochdale before Cardiff City came calling.

Mendez-Laing was a hit during his time with the Bluebirds and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League under Neil Warnock during his time in Wales.

He then had a brief spell at Middlesbrough before his move to Sheffield Wednesday.

What now?

The Owls won’t want to lose him this winter, especially to a league rival in Wigan, so need to agree terms with him as soon as possible.

Mendez-Laing has started to impress for the Yorkshire club and will be crucial to their push for promotion.