Millwall attacker Jón Daði Böðvarsson has joined League One side Bolton Wanderers on an 18-month contract.

The Icelandic international leaves the London side having spent the last three-and-a-half seasons at The Den. During this time, Böðvarsson made 78 appearances for the Lions in all competitions, scoring seven goals in the process.

Rumours broke of the potential move only recently, and news regarding a permanent deal had not been mentioned until yesterday.

The forward will be joining a Wanderers side sat 17th in League One, and who have won just one of their last six games.

After a promising beginning to the 2021/22 season, Bolton’s form seems to have slowly dropped off. Ian Evatt’s side sit five points clear of the drop zone with a game in hand, not too concerning a record when considering they were promoted from League Two just last season.

Böðvarsson has played for a number of clubs throughout his career. The 29-year-old began his professional career at Icelandic side Selfoss, for whom he scored 71 goals for in 175 appearances. He then went on to play for Icelandic and German sides Viking and Kaiserslautern, before finally moving to his first English side, Wolves, in 2016.

An experienced Championship player, Böðvarsson has spent the last six years in the second tier. The forward left Wolves after a singular season, joining promotion hopefuls Reading who he made 55 appearances for. Since leaving the Madejski Stadium in 2018, he has played solely for Millwall, often coming on as an impact substitute.

It will be intriguing to see the impact Böðvarsson has on this Wanderers side, who have scored five goals in their last six games. The Icelandic attacker will be wearing the number nine shirt, which has been left unoccupied since the departure of Eoin Doyle.

Up next for the Trotters is a trip to Shrewsbury Town this weekend.