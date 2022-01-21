Fulham currently sit top of the Championship table after 26 games, five points ahead of Bournemouth in 2nd and with more goals scored than any other side.

Marco Silva’s men have so far experienced an incredible 2201/22 campaign. Under the management of the Portuguese coach, the west London side are looking to once again return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Since losing 1-0 to Sheffield United on December 20, the Cottagers have been in prolific form. Their last trio of games has seen them beat Reading 7-0, and both Bristol City and Birmingham City 6-2, taking their goals tally to an impressive 70 in the league.

But is this Fulham side the best attacking force we’ve ever seen in the second tier?

Former striker and now pundit Don Goodman said in a recent interview conducted on OLBG:

“I had a peak back into history, and I could only find Bournemouth scored 98 goals when they got promoted.

“Norwich a couple of seasons ago scored 93, but when you look at the fact Fulham have scored 64 (now 70) goals already and Watford were promoted last season having scored 63, it’s remarkable.”

Star-striker Aleksandar Mitrović is, at present, the front-runner for the Championship Golden Boot award. He has so far recorded an incredible 25 goals and seven assists in 25 league games, putting him on course to score almost 50 goals individually over the course of the campaign.

Silva has previously managed English clubs such as Hull City, Watford and Everton, and he seems to be utilising his Premier League experience to get the best out of this current crop of Fulham players.

Goodman continued:

“They’re just a goal scoring machine, the players they’ve got, obviously Mitrović with the sheer numbers he has.

“But in terms of who’s been the best player in the league, you could make a case for people like Harry Wilson.

“Despite being behind twice against Bristol City, there’s just no need for any panic because they’re full of goals.”

Last season, the Cottagers were relegated from the Premier League in 18th position, finishing 11 points from safety. During their previous promotion campaign, they were crowned play-off winners after beating west London rivals Brentford 2-1.

Supporters will be hoping their side can achieve promotion in a more comfortable fashion this time around, and begin to establish themselves properly as a regular Premier League outfit.

“The numbers are staggering,” said Goodman. “I expect them to break records in terms of goal scoring and I would expect them to win this league with the form they’re in.

“This could genuinely be a record-breaking season for Fulham.

“They’re a great watch, they’re an entertaining side and it’s hard to see anyone that cans top them at this minute in time.”

Fulham return to Championship action against Stoke City this weekend – a win could take them eight points clear of Bournemouth in 2nd and Blackburn Rovers in 3rd who currently sit five points behind the Cottagers.