Sheffield Wednesday are said to have cooled their interest in Brighton and Hove Albion youngster Haydon Roberts.

Darren Moore has had to deal with some defensive shortages at Sheffield Wednesday this season.

In a bid to help rectify that issue, the Owls have already brought in Preston North End’s Jordan Storey until the end of the season.

Another defender who has been linked with a loan move to Hillsborough is Brighton and Hove Albion man Roberts. However, a fresh report from Yorkshire Live has provided an update on Wednesday’s stance regarding a potential move for the youngster.

Yorkshire Live states that Sheffield Wednesday have cooled their interest in Roberts.

Moore is now scouring the market for other defensive targets, with a pursuit of the Seagulls talent now on the back burner.

Who else has been linked?

Alongside Roberts in being linked with Wednesday are a number of other centre-backs.

Aden Flint has been linked with the League One side today (Thursday), but it is said that Cardiff City have no plans on sending the defender out on loan. Danny Batth was linked but he has since joined Sunderland, while a reunion with Mark Beevers was rumoured before being ruled out.

In need of another centre-back…

The Owls were forced to deploy a makeshift back three of Sam Hutchinson, Liam Palmer and Marvin Johnson at the weekend.

Dominic Iorfa, Chey Dunkley and Lewis Gibson all remain sidelined still so the signing of Storey isn’t enough just yet.

Another addition will free the likes of Johnson to play in his natural role and opens the door for Hutchinson to move back into midfield.