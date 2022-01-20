Fulham have received a loan offer for winger Anthony Knockaert from Serie B side Como 1907.

Knockaert, 30, has fallen down the pecking order at Fulham and has seen limited game time since Marco Silva’s arrival at Craven Cottage.

Across all competitions, the Frenchman has played just four times this season, with his only two Championship outings coming as brief appearances off the bench.

Now, as per reporter Tom Barclay, Knockaert is attracting loan interest from elsewhere.

The Sun reporter Barclay states that Fulham have received a loan offer for the former Brighton and Hove Albion star from Italian side Como 1907.

Como, who ply their trade in Italy’s Serie B, are said to be looking to bring Knockaert in on loan.

Knockaert’s time with Fulham

The winger joined Fulham on an initial loan deal in July 2019 before making the move permanent the following summer, bringing an end to his memorable time with Brighton.

Since linking up with the Cottagers, Knockaert has played 53 times for the club across all competitions. In the process, he has managed four goals and six assists, struggling to recapture the form shown during his time with Brighton.

He spent last season out on loan away from Craven Cottage, linking up with Nottingham Forest for the 2020/21 season. At the City Ground, Knockaert managed three goals and two assists in 35 games.

As it stands, Knockaert’s contract with Fulham runs out at the end of the 2022/23 season. However, the option for a further year is included, potentially keeping him with the club until 2024.