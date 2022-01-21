Pundit Don Goodman has shared his thoughts on the future of in-form Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Díaz.

The 22-year-old has been subject to increasing amounts of media speculation during the January window, with multiple Premier League clubs said to be interested in the forward’s signature.

Díaz has enjoyed the best season of his career to date so far, scoring a remarkable 20 goals in 27 league games. The majority of Championship fans will have been well aware of the Chilean’s potential since his early days at Nottingham Forest, and last season’s exit of Adam Armstrong seems to have aided his development enormously.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Rovers may wish to cash in on the sharpshooter now. But would it be the correct move for Díaz at this point in his career?

Former Premier League striker and now pundit Goodman said in a recent interview conducted on OLBG:

“Ultimately, I think his career will lie in the Premier League, but do I think he should leave now? Probably not.

“He’s got a coach in Tony Mowbray who’s getting the best out of him, he’s in a team aiming to be in the Premier League and they’re playing really well.”

Blackburn currently sit joint second in the Championship table, matched with Bournemouth on 49 points. They are, at present, one of the most in-form sides in the league, and will be hoping to finally make their return to Premier League football since 2012.

Under the management of Tony Mowbray, Rovers fans have seen their team promoted from League One, and slowly build their way up the second tier.

Goodman continued:

“They’re in the best form of anybody in the Championship right now and when you are going to leave a football club, you need to make sure you’re leaving for the right football club.

“Who’s to say hypothetically, if he went to Burnley that Blackburn wouldn’t be a Premier League club next season and he’d be back in the Championship with Burnley.

“We just don’t know that, so it’s important for players when they are successful to leave to only go to the right football club for them.”

Díaz is currently second in the race for the Championship’s Golden Boot award, bettered only by Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrović with 25 goals (and seven assists).

The likes of Leeds United and West Ham have been linked with a move for the Chilean international, with the latter looking to bolster their attacking options as they advance through the Europa League.

But with interest coming from Spain, the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Sevilla having all been mentioned this month, Brereton Diaz might yet see his future elsewere in Europe.

He has those Chile connections now and a move to Spain could help him learn the language, and bring him closer to that Chilean national side and their fans, who adore the striker.

Up next for Blackburn is a home game v Middlesbrough on Monday next week.