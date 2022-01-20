The English Football League says Derby County’s finances are now ‘critical’ with the club set to run out of money next month, as per Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett.

Things are going from bad to worse for Derby County. The club seems no closer to finding a new owner and time is rapidly running out.

Things have taken a turn for the worse this month after the EFL placed Derby County under a fresh transfer embargo.

The administrators are no closer to naming a preferred bidder with the club’s legal battles against Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers proving detrimental to that – both clubs are claiming compensation against the Rams.

Now, Sky Sports reporter Dorsett has revealed that yet another damning blow for the club. The EFL says that Derby’s finances are now ‘critical’, with the threat of liquidation becoming even more threatening by the day:

EFL says #dcfc finances are now critical with the money expected to run out next month. If administrators can't generate funds to pay the club's running costs, liquidation would be only option. EFL now offering mediation to #boro #wycombe and #dcfc to try to solve legal claims — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) January 20, 2022

The task for Derby’s administrators then is to find new funding, and fast.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon took to Twitter earlier today to reveal that administrators hope to have fresh funds available by the weekend, which would ensure that Derby County are able to see out this season:

Derby. Admins hope to have this new funding by the weekend. Enough to get through season. This is why approaches for players have been turned down. Money really needs to be there … If not an awful lot of explaining to do. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 20, 2022

The ongoing feuds with Middlesbrough and Wycombe remain a huge problem for Derby County. But as Dorsett mentions above, the EFL are now offering mediation to all involved to try and settle the claims put against the Rams.

It’s a crucial couple of weeks ahead for Derby County. Whilst they remain in form in the Championship, the threat of liquidation overshadows that, leaving plenty of Derby County fans in limbo.

Up next for Derby is a trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.