Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has said the club are “still active” in the transfer market as the end of the window closes in.

So far this month, Bournemouth have recruited two new players.

Sought-after centre-back James Hill has arrived on a permanent basis from Fleetwood Town, while Manchester United talent Ethan Laird swapped South Wales for the South Coast, joining Bournemouth after spending the first half of the season with Swansea City.

With two players through the door, Cherries boss Parker has now revealed the club’s stance on the possibility of further additions.

As quoted by reporter Kris Temple, Parker said that Bournemouth are “still active” in the transfer market. However, he did add that no incomings are closer before stating departures are possible.

🍒 SP also says “nothing close on incomings, but still active”. Possible departures “to get minutes” include players who’ve been in matchday squads recently. #AFCB — Kris Temple (@kristemple) January 20, 2022

Who has been linked?

Transfer speculation at Bournemouth has been more focused on who could be leaving the club this month. Dominic Solanke and Lloyd Kelly have both been linked with Premier League moves.

That being said, the Cherries have been linked with a couple of strikers this month.

Cardiff City star Kieffer Moore and QPR talisman Lyndon Dykes have both been mentioned as targets, but those links are yet to materialise into anything more serious as it stands.

In the meantime…

With work still being done in the transfer market, Parker will be focusing on getting Bournemouth back to winning ways.

Their form has faltered in recent months but it looked as though the Cherries had turned a corner after back-to-back wins over QPR and Cardiff City at the end of December.

However, they fell to a dramatic defeat against Luton Town last time out, losing 3-2 after a late strike from Kal Naismith.

Next up is Hull City, who are now under new ownership following Acun Ilicali’s takeover.