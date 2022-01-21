Rotherham manager Paul Warne has provided an update on centre-back Curtis Tilt’s situation, amid reports of a permanent move to Wigan Athletic.

The 30-year-old was recalled by his parent club six days ago, with representatives from both hoping to make a permanent move possible. Warne was hopeful that a deal between Tilt and Wigan would be successful earlier in the week, following three separate loan spells at the DW Stadium.

Yet the player still remains at the Millers, and although a deal is reportedly closing in, nothing is confirmed as of yet. Tilt is apparently desperate to return to the club where he has spent the past couple of seasons, and if a move was to break down Warner has accepted he could be left with an unhappy member of his team.

Speaking to the Rotherham Advertiser, he said:

“I haven’t got a magic wand that I can wave and he’s like: ‘Yeah, I feel amazing, Gaffer.’

“I know he’s not going to be fully on board for a bit but he’s a professional and I expect him to knuckle down and join in with the group. He’ll soon be incorporated and welcomed back in.”

The Jamaican international arrived at the New York Stadium in 2020 from Blackpool, in a deal worth £100,000. Rotherham are looking for a similar fee now, and discussions between the Latics and themselves are ongoing.

Tilt has not been a regular at training following his recall, with the club allowing him time away to focus on personal negotiations.

Warne continued:

“I was pretty confident that something definitive would have happened by now, whether that be Wigan or another club purchasing him.

“I now regard him as my player until I’m told differently and I’ll get him ready with the rest of the squad for Saturday (Cheltenham Town at home). It hasn’t materialised the way I anticipated.

“I will talk to Curtis. I do talk to him. I’ve been on the phone to him twice a day at least for the last five days. I explain it to him as honestly as I can. I don’t make every decision at the club, quite obviously.

“If Curtis stays he, he knows I rate him as a player. We’ll do everything we can to help him compete with the lads who are doing well.”

What next?

The defender has made 12 appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring two goals and keeping three clean sheets in the process. A return to the DW Stadium would see him join a team two places above Rotherham, with a number of games in hand too.

Although Tilt began the season on the bench for Wigan, his recent form before the turn of the year saw him become a mainstay in the Latics back line. If the 30-year-old does indeed end up at one of the two clubs by the window’s conclusion, he will surely be in a promotion battle come the end of the season.