Blackpool are set to recall defender Jordan Thorniley from his loan spell with League One side Oxford United, it has been reported.

Thorniley, 25, has held down a consistent spot in Karl Robinson’s side since joining on loan from Blackpool in the summer.

The former Sheffield Wednesday man has also been linked with a permanent move to Oxford United.

However, Lancs Live has now reported that Blackpool are ready to deal the U’s a big blow. The Championship club are said to be ready to recall Thorniley from his loan spell in League One.

The report states that Blackpool are ready to take Thorniley back to Bloomfield Road after discussions over a deal for U’s midfielder Cameron Brannagan stalled and the possibility of including Thorniley in the deal was discussed. Oxford are determined to keep the defender, but Blackpool are ready to recall him this month.

A blow for Oxford…

Given how regularly Thorniley has played for Robinson’s side, the news will come as a blow to the club.

The Warrington-born defender has featured 24 times for the League One outfit, chipping in with one assist in the process. He has helped keep five clean sheets in his 20 third-tier outings, helping them to 7th place so far.

A departure for Thorniley will leave Oxford short on options at the heart of defence.

John Mousinho has seen limited action this season, with Elliott Moore and Luke McNally the only other senior centre-backs on the books at the Kassam Stadium.