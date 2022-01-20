Swansea City boss Russell Martin has said the club are poised to sign Borussia Monchengladbach’s Hannes Wolf today.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Swansea City are looking to sign Wolf, 22, on loan for the rest of the season.

Now, speaking in his pre-match presser, Swans boss Martin has provided an exciting update on the club’s pursuit.

Martin revealed that “all being well”, Wolf will become a Swansea City player today (Thursday), admitting that he is really excited about the deal after the player’s agent approached the club having been impressed by their style of play.

Martin went on to discuss the Austrian playmaker further, praising him for his attacking versatility before adding that he believes the Borussia Monchengladbach man can have an impact on proceedings in South Wales.

With Martin confident that a deal can be done, fans will be eagerly awaiting confirmation as the club close in on signing number three.

Goalkeeper Andy Fisher and defender Cyrus Christie (loan) have both linked up with the Swans so far this month.

A reason to be excited…

Able to feature as an attacking midfielder or on the wing, Wolf likes to carry the ball forward and shows no fear in taking on his man.

He is willing to get involved in the defensive side too, getting stuck in and pressing his opponents.

Wolf was a danger man during his time with RB Salzburg but has struggled to get back to his best in recent years after suffering a broken leg in 2019. However, if Martin can get the best out of the attacker, Swansea will have a seriously talented player on their hands.