Bournemouth are currently enjoying an entertaining season, with the club sat 2nd in the Championship and five points behind league leaders Fulham.

Scott Parker seems to be on track for his second promotion from the second tier, with his Bournemouth side sat in the automatic spots. They have, however, recently endured a slight lapse in form, losing three of their last five matches.

Although they’re level on points with Blackburn Rovers, they do have a game in hand. If they want to catch back up with free-scoring Fulham and increase the distance between themselves and third place, the Cherries will require a consistent run of victories in the coming weeks.

Finishing the season in an automatic place could well hinge on what transfer business they do in the final 11 days of the January window.

What transfer business can we expect from Bournemouth?

The Vitality Stadium has already experienced a couple of arrivals since the turn of the year. Right-back Ethan Laird has joined on a loan deal until the end of the season from Manchester United, having completed a successful six months at Swansea City. Promising centre-back James Hill has also arrived from Fleetwood Town.

It doesn’t seem as though the Cherries are finshed yet though. Parker is apparently looking to bring in another attacking midfielder, which he sees as a priority position. Blackburn Rovers star Joe Rothwell has been the subject of recent media speculation, and Bournemouth are looking to strike a deal with the player’s contract set to expire soon.

However, recent comments made by Rothwell may seem to point in the direction of an extension, stating “this is the most I’ve enjoyed football in my career.”

Swansea midfielder Jamie Paterson may also fit the billing for Parker. The 30-year-old is reportedly unhappy with the terms of his contract extension, and may be looking for a move just six months after arriving.

The Cherries are also in the market for a centre forward, yet no concrete names seem to have emerged on that front yet.

Potential outgoings?

In terms of outgoings, defender Lloyd Kelly has been subject to many transfer rumours, with several Premier League clubs interested. The likes of West Ham and Liverpool have been named as potential suitors, alongside Newcastle United, a club now under the reign of former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.

Star striker Dominic Solanke may also be of interest to the Magpies, as they look to bolster their attacking options with the strong intent of Premier League survival.