Peterborough United have found life back in the Championship extremely chalenging following their promotion last season.

The Cambridgshire side currently find themselves sat 22nd in the league table, three points off safety. The Posh’s current form means they have picked up just four points out of a possible 24 since drawing to Huddersfield Town back in November.

Their league position becomes even more concerning when taking into account Derby County and Reading’s point deductions, with the former closing in on them despite being docked 21 themselves.

Whether or not Peterborough remain in the second tier could well hinge on what transfer business they do in the final 11 days of the January window.

What business can we expect from Posh?

The Weston Homes Stadium has already been a busy place for incomings this January. Darren Ferguson and his team have acquired a trio of loanees: Bali Mumba from Norwich, Steven Benda from Swansea and Callum Morton from West Brom. Mumba has appeared twice for Posh, scoring on his debut in a 2-1 FA Cup win versus Bristol Rovers.

This business, however, does not seem enough and the club are said to still be on the lookout for another striker to add to their ranks.

The target seems to be another loan from a Premier League side, yet difficulties surrounding the deal are emerging yet again due to COVID.

Director of Football Barry Fry said: “We are after another striker, but our target is a player at a Premier League club who are not now sure they want him to go out on loan because of the situation with Covid.”

Another central midfield player may also be on Ferguson’s radar, with West Ham loanee Conor Coventry being recalled and sent out on loan to League One side MK Dons.

There are few concrete names being linked with a move to the Weston Homes Stadium. Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga was a reported target of Posh, but these claims have been rubbished by Fry.

Potential outgoings?

In terms of outgoings, January looks to be an eventful month too. With another striker possibly entering the door, it leaves Ferguson’s squad incredibly top-heavy. There have been recent rumours of last season’s League One golden boot winner Jonson Clarke-Harris exiting, with Sunderland, Huddersfield and Bristol City all reportedly interested.

Midfielder Ryan Broom also looks set to permanently leave the club. The 25-year-old is currently enjoying a successful loan spell at Plymouth Argyle, which has caught the eye of Scottish club Aberdeen.

Broom struggled in his first season at London Road, scoring just one goal before his January loan move to fellow League One side Burton Albion.

Lastly, the club are looking to secure loan moves for several of their under-23 players. Scouts have been invited to recent reserve matches, and the likes of Kai Corbett, Emmanuel Fernandez and Joe Taylor may all be hoping for six months of professional football elsewhere.