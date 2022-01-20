MK Dons are eyeing up Bohemians starlet Dawson Devoy as a potential replacement for Matt O’Riley, reports from Ireland have claimed.

O’Riley, 21, has been a key player for MK Dons this season and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

After a series of links with moves away from the League One club, it seems Celtic are poised to bring in the former Fulham midfielder after agreeing a £1.5m deal.

Now though, it has been reported by Irish news outlet RTE that MK Dons are wasting no time in recruiting a replacement, with Bohemians’ Dawson Devoy emerging as a target.

The report states that Devoy is set to leave the Irish club this winter, with MK looking to bring him in as O’Riley’s replacement. It is added that a deal is “in the offing”, with the departure dealing a blow to Bohemian.

Who is Dawson Devoy?

MK Dons fans can be forgiven for knowing little about 20-year-old midfielder Devoy, who has spent his entire career to date with Bohs.

The Dublin-born midfielder made his way through the youth ranks before emerging into the first-team. Operating as both an attacking midfielder and slightly deeper as a central midfielder, Devoy has played 66 times for the Irish outfit, chipping in with three goals and 10 assists in the process.

His performances for Bohemians have also earned him international recognition. Devoy made his debut for the Republic of Ireland’s U21s side earlier this season, featuring in games against Luxembourg, Montenegro and Italy. In the process, he has provided one assist, coming in a 1-1 draw with Luxembourg.