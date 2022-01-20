Fulham’s Dutch defender Terence Kongolo is attracting loan interest from The Netherlands, reports from his native have said.

Kongolo has struggled to make an impact since making the move from Huddersfield Town to Fulham.

Injuries have halted his progress and limited his involvement and now, the defender is being linked with a winter move away from Craven Cottage.

As per a report from Dutch news outlet de Gelderlander, Kongolo is wanted on loan by a number of clubs from The Netherlands.

It is said that the Swiss-born Holland international is poised to see out the season in the Eredivisie, with a handful of teams looking into the possibility of bringing Kongolo in until the end of the campaign.

Kongolo’s situation at Fulham

The 27-year-old defender is yet to appear for Fulham under Marco Silva’s management, with his only game time this campaign coming with the Cottagers’ U23s in the Premier League 2.

Kongolo has played four times for the young Fulham side, helping them to wins over Newcastle United, Reading, Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough’s youngsters.

The centre-back, who is also capable of playing as a left-back, joined Fulham on a permanent basis in October 2020 after a loan spell at Craven Cottage and he still has over two years remaining on his contract with the club. Not only that, but there is an option for a further 12 months included in the deal too, potentially keeping him at Fulham until 2025.

Across all competitions, the former Huddersfield and AS Monaco man has featured only four times for Fulham since joining.