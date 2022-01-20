Hull City have a new owner. Acun Ilicali is the man at the top now, and the club is looking forward to what they’ve dubbed a ‘new era’. But for manager Grant McCann, Ilicali’s arrival may be the end of an era.

Assem Allam’s 11-year reign at Hull City has come to an end. After more than a decade of promotions and relegations, misspending and missed opportunities, Allam leaves, and is replaced by Turkish media mogul Ilicali.

His £30million takeover was confirmed yesterday. Soon after, he witnessed his new club claim a 2-0 win over top two challengers Blackburn Rovers, giving the Tigers a now seven-point cushion to a relegation zone of which they’ve been all too familiar with in recent times.

It was Hull’s first win in five Championship fixtures, coming after a six-game unbeaten run in which they claimed 14 points from a possible 18 to lift themselves out of the bottom three. It was a typically poor start to the season for McCann’s side who won just two of their opening 16 Championship fixtures. That was to be expected though, after a summer of transfers which failed to striker any optimism whatsoever into fans.

McCann was limited to free and loan signings and in truth, a lot of his summer signings are yet to really get off the mark in a Hull City shirt. The likes of George Moncur and Randell Williams having struggled in recent weeks, with Andy Cannon having spent most of the season on the sidelines.

Largely working with the side that won the League One title last season then, McCann’s season so far – his third full season at the helm – seems to going accordingly. His side are finally starting to come together. They’re finally starting to look like more of a unit, capable of scoring goal and keeping clean sheets and against some of the division’s most in-form sides like Blackburn Rovers.

Championship survival was of course the goal at the start of the season and Hull City are on track to achieve that. Yet McCann remains a divisive figure among Hull City supporters and alarmingly, Ilicali has suggested that McCann’s future at the club may be cut short since completing his takeover.

Ilicali’s takeover has gone through fairly quickly and without any major hitches. Reports of his interest in the club first surfaced in November last year but despite that, McCann is yet to meet Ilicali.

After last night’s win over Blackburn, McCann was of course asked about his future after the news of Ilicali’s takeover, and he remains in the dark.

The Hull boss told Hull Daily Mail:

“It’s very hard for me to answer these questions. I’ve enjoyed my time here and if it’s longer I’ll be delighted. If it’s not, that’s business.

Even before Ilicali’s arrival though, names were being banded around as potential replacements for McCann including Turkish boss Sergen Yalcin. After last night’s win however, the Hull fan base seems as divided as ever on whether or not they want to see McCann ousted from the dugout.

Lessons from Allam…

The Allam family completed their takeover of Hull City in December 2010. Nigel Pearson was the man in charge at the time, but he’d last less than a year under the new regime and would eventually be followed by six more permanent managers.

Nick Barmby, Steve Bruce, Mike Phelan, Marco Silva, Leonid Slutsky and Nigel Adkins would all take the reigns, with McCann being Allam’s final managerial appointment. Six managers under the Allam regime coincided with three promotions and three relegations, with Hull starting and finishing in the Championship.

Given that, Hull City made little-to-no progress under Allam. A myriad of factors lies behind that but ultimately the club never had a long-term plan – at least a feasible or sustainable one – in place. Right now, McCann has Hull City playing some decent football. The players look as though they’re buying into what he’s trying to do with the club and given what’s been a roller-coaster couple years for Hull City, throughout the pandemic and so on, what McCann has achieved over the past 18 months is no less than commendable.

A League One title to their name, young players coming into the first-team and impressing, a glimmer of Championship survival which, at the start of the season looked impossible, and all achieved so on the proverbial shoestring budget.

Ilicali will breathe new life into Hull City. But if there’s one lesson he can take from Allam, it’d be to not make managerial decisions so soon.

McCann has remained entirely professional throughout the takeover process which has insistently cast doubt over his future. But with points on the board and a team of footballers looking like exactly that, a team, there seems little reason for Ilicali to oversee a drastic shake-up of things. But if he does decide to, then a decision needs to be made sooner rather than later.