Stewart Downing made 402 appearances in total for Middlesbrough over two different spells with the club, scoring 32 goals during this time.

The winger officially retired in August last year, having left Blackburn Rovers at the end of his contract. This spelled the end of a successful career spanning over two decades for the Englishman.

Downing is best known for his time at Boro, where, in his first spell he played in eight consecutive seasons of top-flight football. Predominantly utilised on the wing, he played a colossal role in the club’s famous 2005/06 UEFA Cup campaign, where they lost 4-0 in the competition’s final to Spanish side Sevilla.

Alongside his success in North Yorkshire, the now 37-year-old also played for the likes of Liverpool, West Ham and Aston Villa. The main part of his career was consistently spent at Premier League level, and over a nine-year period Downing also made 35 appearances for England.

