Bradford City are said to be in talks over a loan deal for Ipswich Town’s out of favour goalkeeper Tomas Holy.

Holy, 30, has fallen down the pecking order at Ipswich Town this season.

He has become the third-choice ‘keeper at Portman Road, with Christian Walton and Vaclav Hladky both ahead of him in the goalkeeping ranks. Holy spent a short and successful emergency loan spell with Cambridge United in October, keeping one clean sheet.

Now, as per a report from Football Insider, the Tractor Boys’ shot-stopper is in talks over a loan move to League Two side Bradford City.

The report adds that Ipswich are ready to let Holy move on, with the Bantams looking to bring the Czech ‘keeper in on loan until the end of the season to bolster their goalkeeping options for the rest of the campaign.

Bradford City’s goalkeeping options

The vastly experienced Richard O’Donnell has been Derek Adams’ go-to man in goal this season, playing in 19 League Two games so far this season. 26-year-old Sam Hornby has been his deputy for much of the campaign, playing seven times across all competitions.

O’Donnell and Hornby are the only senior goalkeeping options at Valley Parade and bringing in a ‘keeper of Holy’s pedigree would surely be a boost for the Bantams.

Both have struggled at times this season and Holy has proven to be a quality goalkeeper at League One level before.

Standing at a hefty 206cm tall, the former Sparta Prague man is a big presence in between the sticks, with his height allowing him to deal with crosses. Since coming over to England with Gillingham in January 2017, Holy has played a hefty 156 games in the third tier.

In the process, he has managed to keep 47 clean sheets (28 for Ipswich, 25 for Gillingham, one for Cambridge).