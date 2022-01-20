Barrow AFC attacker Dimitri Sea has turned down the chance to move away amid interest from elsewhere, it has been confirmed.

Sea has seen limited action this season, with injury keeping him sidelined for much of the campaign.

Across all competitions, the Barrow striker has played only nine times, managing two goals in the process.

Now, it has emerged that the Barrow man has turned down the chance to move elsewhere, with Bluebirds boss Mark Cooper confirming enquiries regarding the Frenchman’s availability.

As quoted by The Mail, Cooper confirmed that there has been interest from sides in Wales and in non-league football, but stated that Sea has opted against taking up the offer.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We’ve had a couple of inquiries for Dimitri Sea but he’s chosen not to take them up.

“It’s down to where he sees himself playing. We’ve had some enquiries from Wales, [and] from non-league, but we’ll see what happens.”

Barrow’s options at the top of the pitch

The Bluebirds have bolstered their attacking options this month with two loan signings. Leicester City youngster Jacob Wakeling and Sunderland talent Will Harris have both joined Barrow’s attacking ranks alongside Luke James, Josh Gordan and Dimitri Sea, giving the club a solid amount of options at striker.

Given that Barrow now have five options at striker, there could be room for one to head out on loan or move on to give them more game time away from Holker Street.

Barrow will be looking to build some momentum up in their fight against relegation and they face Mansfield Town up next.

As it stands, Cooper’s side sit in 21st place in the League Two table.