Gabriel Zakuani made 252 appearances for Peterborough United over two different spells at the club, scoring ten goals in the process.

The 35-year-old most recently performed in a lead coaching role at Spalding United, where he remained for just over a year before stepping down due to other commitments.

Zakuani is best known for his time with Peterborough United, where earned two promotions under the familiar management of Darren Ferguson. An ever-present character in the heart of Posh’s back-line, the Congolese defender played a pivotal role in his team’s League One success.

The centre-back’s career began at Leyton Orient, where he made 87 appearances. Zakuani also went on to play for the likes of Stoke, Northampton and Gillingham, who aided him in achieving a remarkable 507 games played throughout his career. He also made 29 appearances for the DR Congo national side over a five-year spell.

But how much can you remember about Zakuani’s time at Peterborough United?

