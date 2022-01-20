Reading are looking into a loan deal for Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein, reports Alex Crook.

Kein, 19, could leave Arsenal in the final weeks of this month’s transfer window and join Championship strugglers Reading on loan.

The Estonian joined Arsenal in 2019. He left his homeland to join up with the Gunners’ youth system and has since become Estonia’s no.1 goalkeeper, with 12 caps to his name.

He’s yet to make his first-team debut for the club but featured for Arsenal’s U21 side in the EFL trophy earlier this season.

Earlier today, talkSPORT reporter Crook revealed that Hein is a loan target of Reading’s:

Teenage #AFC goalkeeper Karl Hein is a loan target for #ReadingFC — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) January 20, 2022

It comes after Rafael had his Reading contract terminated by mutual consent earlier this week, and he’s since returned to his native Brazil.

That leaves Luke Southwood as Veljko Paunovic’s only goalkeeper with any kind of Championship experience.

A good move for Hein?

Southwood has been impressing in between the stick for Reading this season. He’s featured 20 times in the league and has become a favoured name among fans, so it may be unlikely that Paunovic would drop Southwood for Hein should he join on loan.

For Hein and Arsenal then, a loan move to Reading may not be all that useful. The Gunners will obviously want Hein to gain some first-team experience playing in the Championship, but he’s still an unproven name and so Reading may only see him as a back-up player.

Up next for Reading is a Championship clash at home to Huddersfield Town this weekend.