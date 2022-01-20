Sheffield Wednesday-linked striker Armand Gnanduillet is set to join French side Le Mans, it has been claimed.

Since leaving Blackpool in the summer of 2020, Gnanduillet has struggled to recapture the goalscoring form that saw him catch the eye at Bloomfield Road.

He endured a short spell in Turkey with Altay SK before returning to the UK with Hearts, where he has scored six goals and provided four assists in 30 games. Now, having fallen down the pecking order at Tynecastle, he has been linked with a move back to England.

Sheffield Wednesday have been said keen on the striker, as have Welsh outfit Wrexham.

However, it has now been claimed that Gnanduillet is instead poised to return to France.

As per a report from the Derbyshire Times, Gnanduillet is set to join Le Mans, who ply their trade in the third tier of French football. It is said that the 29-yea-old striker is expected to make the move inside the next 48 hours as he looks to reignite his career.

A new challenge

The French-born Ivorian striker started his youth career in France but has spent the vast majority of his career playing in England.

Gnanduillet has spent time on the books with Chesterfield, Tranmere Rovers (loan), Oxford United (loan), Stevenage (loan), Leyton Orient and Blackpool while playing in England, but he now looks set for a return to France as he looks to get back to his best.

His most notable stint came with Blackpool, where he scored 43 goals and provided 11 assists in 145 games across all competitions.