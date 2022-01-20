Charlton Athletic are understood to be closing in on an attacking addition, as detailed in a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic could be poised to add another body into their squad.

The Addicks have so far brought striker Chuks Aneke back to The Valley from Birmingham City in this transfer.

They haven’t stopped their recruitment there and are looking to further bolster their ranks.

Charlton situation

Johnnie Jackson is currently in his first transfer window at the helm since taking over from Nigel Adkins on a permanent basis.

He has made a positive impression since making his first steps into management and has guided the London club up the League One table over recent months after their tough start to the campaign.

However, they are winless in their last four matches and have slipped down to 14th in the table.

Hopes of getting into the play-offs are slowly fading for the Addicks but they may fancy their chances of a late dash towards the top six if they can start stringing together a set of results.

Kirk to leave?

London News Online say in their report that they will also listen to loan offers for Charlie Kirk. He has been linked with a move to Championship side Blackpool.

The Cheshire-born joined the club on a long-term deal from fellow third tier side Crewe Alexandra last summer but has struggled to make an impact.

Kirk has failed to score in 14 games in all competitions.

His potential departure would open the door for someone to come in and replace him and Charlton are working on a deal for an unknown attacker on loan.