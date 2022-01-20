Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has spoken to attacking transfer target Georgie Kelly, according to journalist Paul Davis.

Kelly plays for Bohemians in the League of Ireland Premier Division and has scored a superb 26 goals in 40 appearances since joining the Bohs.

The Derry Journal linked Georgie Kelly with a move to England or Scotland in December.

Warne’s Rotherham side were one of the clubs mentioned alongside League One rivals Portsmouth, League Two’s Bradford City and Scottish outfits Dundee and Ross County.

His former Derry City youth coach John Quigg was quoted in The Derry Journal piece, reminiscing over Kelly’s partnership with Portsmouth’s Ronan Curtis, saying:

“We had an incredible strike force with Georgie and Ronan Curtis. That team, I think eight or nine of them went on to play senior football.”

However, Warne’s direct contact with the Irishman suggests that a deal seeing Kelly switch to the New York Stadium could be likely.

Rotherham Advertiser reporter Davis tweeted earlier today:

#rufc boss Paul Warne has spoken to Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly. Doesn't mean a deal is definitely happening. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) January 20, 2022

Warne’s striker options…

Rotherham are currently fourth in League One and star striker Michael Smith has netted 14 goals this season. Freddie Ladapo has pitched in with eight of his own, making the club the third highest scorers in the league behind rivals Sunderland and MK Dons.

Ladapo though looks to be on his way out of the club after handing in a transfer request earlier this month.

Adding an extra forward in Warne’s arsenal then could be paramount for the Millers if they’re to go and achieve an immediate return to the Championship this season – they’re next in action against Cheltenham Town this weekend.