Wayne Rooney has been told to stay put at Derby County by former Manchester United teammate Mikael Silvestre, as quoted on The Daily Mail.

Ex-United and Arsenal defender Silvestre has made his opinions clear amid reports linking Rooney to the vacant Everton manager position.

The former England forward has been rumoured to be in the running to return to his old stomping ground to replace Rafa Benitez.

But Silvestre, who played with Rooney for four years at Old Trafford believes the move would be a poor decision for Rooney.

Silvestre told Slingo Casino, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

“Rooney isn’t ready for the Everton job – he needs more time to develop as a manager.

“He should give himself more time – opportunities like this might not ever come back, so that’s something to consider.

“It’s still early doors, he’s done a good job at Derby despite the circumstances. But my advice would be to keep learning his craft and learning about himself before going into the hot seat.

“He is a very young manager, still playing not long ago. Jobs like this will come in the future if he carries on like this because his name is huge in the Premier League.”

Rooney took charge of Derby County midway through last season. He retired from playing and would go on to endure a tough half season in charge of the Rams, narrowly avoiding relegation.

This season though, Rooney has gained a lot of fans within the game for his performance as Rams boss.

Early doors…

Rooney is currently guiding Derby County’s players through a period of financial turmoil. Despite being deducted 21 points this season and currently being subject for a transfer embargo, the club are just eight points from safety and staying up is still a possibility.

It comes after an improved vein of form which has seen Derby go five Championship games unbeaten, winning four of those to come off the bottom of the table.

Rooney would be acting prematurely if he made the move to Everton at this stage. The opportunity will not be a one-off and he has plenty of time to return to his boyhood club later down the line.