Millwall striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is set to join Bolton Wanderers on a free transfer today, reports London News Online.

Bodvarsson, 29, has been closely linked with a move to Bolton Wanderers recently.

The Icelandic international hasn’t featured once in the Championship this season, having endured a tough time at The Den since signing from Reading in 2019.

Last time round, Bodvarsson scored just once in 38 Championship outings, having scored four in 31 in his first season at the club.

Now though, the Lions are set to sanction his permanent exit from the club, and he’ll link up with League One side Bolton Wanderers on a free transfer.

The answer to Bolton’s prayers?

Bolton have lacked goals this season. Ian Evatt’s side started the season well upon their prompting from League Two last season but have since dropped down the table.

They currently find themselves in 17th place, having scored just 32 goals in their opening 25 league fixtures – Dapo Afolayan is their top scorer with eight league goals.

But Bolton need an out and out striker. Afolayan is more of a winger than a striker but Bodvarsson will give Evatt another option down the middle, and for the striker it’s a chance to get his career back on track.

It’s been a difficult few years for him at Millwall. He’s not been favoured this time round and really struggled for goals when he was selected last season.

But dropping down into League One and getting more regular game time with Bolton should instil some confidence back into his game – up next for Bolton is a trip to Shrewsbury Town this weekend.