Sheffield Wednesday are said to have made an approach to re-sign centre-back Aden Flint from Cardiff City, according to The Star.

The 32-year-old defender has been heavily linked with a switch to Sunderland (The Sun on Sunday, 16.01.21) over the past week but reports have now emerged claiming that Sheffield Wednesday, who signed Flint on loan last season, could push for a move once again.

Wednesday boss Darren Moore is said to be keen on strengthening his back line further following the signing of Jordan Storey from Preston North End on Wednesday.

The Star reports that Cardiff aren’t keen to send the veteran centre-back out despite interest from League One sides.

Flint has been a regular for Cardiff this season, featuring 23 times in the Championship under Mick McCarthy and Steve Morison.

It seems Morison’s side are unwilling to offload experienced heads as they continue to battle relegation. The club currently sit in 20th in the EFL Championship, just four points off the drop zone.

Strengthening the back line…

Sheffield Wednesday manager Moore is certain to be pushing for January signings over the next few weeks as his side continue to push towards a play-off spot in League One.

Flint is an experienced player and one who could have a lot to offer Sheffield Wednesday – he’s plenty of experience in the Championship and impressed in his handful of appearances with the Owls last time round.

The Owls are currently three points behind Oxford United who currently occupy the last play-off position.

Wednesday will face Oxford United in their next game in fact with the club hoping to capitalise on their win over Plymouth Argyle.

The Owls lost their previous two after a great run of unbeaten games. Oxford United have lost their last two, giving Moore’s side a shot at earning three points.