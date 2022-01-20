West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael has admitted new striker Daryl Dike isn’t yet fully fit, as quoted on Express & Star.

The Baggies’ January recruit made his first appearance for his new club, playing half an hour after being substituted on against Queens Park Rangers last time out.

The 21-year-old was unable to help his side with a goal as Ismael’s men slumped to a 1-0 loss.

Ismael, who worked with Dike at former club Barnsley, was quick to admit that his player wasn’t up to full fitness but praised the attacker’s understanding of his style of play.

The West Brom manager said:

“The good thing when he arrived, I said to him ‘do you remember the principles?’ and he told me straight away what he had to do in possession, out of possession.

“I said ‘brilliant’. He hasn’t forgot. It’s all about fitness now – it’s not about tactics.

“He knows the principles, it’s just about getting him 100 per cent fit.”

Dike finished the 2021 MLS season with Orlando City in November last year. He made 19 league appearances for them and scored 11 goals, and so it’s understandable that he’d be working his way back to full fitness after that campaign.

Goal machine…

Dike scored nine goals in 18 appearances under Valerien Ismael at Barnsley at the tail end of last season. The French manager will be hoping that the U.S. star can replicate the form after signing him mid-season for a second campaign in a row.

The Baggies have netted 31 goals this season – five fewer than mid-table Luton. West Brom certainly need Dike to add some goals to their side if they’re to achieve promotion this season.

Karlan Grant is the club’s top scorer in the Championship this season with nine, and Dike will no doubt give him some stern competition.

The Baggies next face Peterborough United in the Championship this weekend.