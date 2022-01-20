Blackburn Rovers have slapped a £28.5million price tag on star striker Ben Brereton Diaz, amid ongoing interest from West Ham.

Brereton Diaz has had a breakthrough season in the Championship, scoring 20 goals in his 27 league outings whilst becoming a cult hero with the Chile national side.

But the Rovers man has been linked with a move away throughout the campaign. A host of La Liga sides including Barcelona and Real Madrid have been linked, as well as a hots of Premier League clubs.

One of those Premier League clubs being closely linked is West Ham. Now, an exclusive report from Claret & Hugh claims that West Ham have been ‘quoted’ £28.5million for Brereton Diaz should they want to sign him in this month’s transfer window.

The report also goes on to claim that ‘sources at Blackburn’ have told them that Tony Mowbray’s side are open to selling Brereton Diaz this month.

Bye-bye Ben?

It still seems unlikely that Blackburn would want to sell Brereton Diaz in the final two weeks of this transfer window.

Mowbray’s men have become strong contenders for promotion to the Premier League and selling their star man midway through the campaign, even if we look at it from a financial standpoint, makes no sense.

With a 12-month option in Brereton Diaz’s contract, expect Blackburn to trigger that well in advance.

As for West Ham, it also seems unlikely that they’ll cough up nearly £30million for a player who is technically in the final six months of his contract, and who is also unproven in the Premier League.