Hartlepool United are in talks about signing a new goalkeeper, as detailed in a report by the Northern Echo.

Hartlepool United are in the hunt for a new stopper following Jonathan Mitchell’s departure.

The Pools are also eager to bring in some more attacking players as well between now and the end of the transfer window.

The Northern Echo claim they are in ‘ongoing’ discussions over bringing in a new ‘keeper to boost their options in that department ahead of the second-half of the season.

Mitchell’s exit earlier this week leaves the League Two side with only Ben Killip and Patrick Boyes as their two options between the sticks.

Business so far for Hartlepool

The Pools have brought in striker Marcus Carver from non-league side Southport and defender Jake Hull on loan from Rotherham United so far this month, with Jake Lawlor and Mike Fondop also leaving the club recently.

Their boss, Graeme Lee, is currently in his first transfer window since taking the job over from Dave Challinor and is keen to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

Hartlepool are currently 17th in the league table after eight wins from 25 games and are 10 points above the relegation zone.

Who has been linked?

Notts County winger Cal Roberts was linked with a move to the Suits Direct Stadium earlier this month, as per a report by Nottinghamshire Live.

The North East were also credited with an interest in Rangers winger Josh McPake by Football Insider, but he has since joined Tranmere Rovers instead.