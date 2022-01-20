Tyreeq Bakinson has agreed to make the move from Bristol City to Ipswich Town, as reported by Football Insider.

The English midfielder, 23, is set to leave Bristol City and join Ipswich Town in the next few days, in search of regular first-team minutes across the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

Bakinson has featured in 13 games for his club under Nigel Pearson this season but has dropped out of favour over the last month. The likes of Andy King, Han-Noah Massengo, Matthew James and Ayman Benarous have all featured in the centre of the park ahead of him.

After graduating from Luton Town’s academy, the London-born midfielder swapped his boyhood club from Bristol City in 2017.

He has previously been sent out on loan spells to Newport County and Plymouth Argyle prior to making his name in City’s starting line-up over the past two campaigns.

A recruitment source told Football Insider that Bristol City are willing to let Bakinson go on a short-team deal to enable them to bring in new recruits in this transfer window.

Bakinson, who has scored one Championship goal this season, is tied down to a contract at Ashton Gate until the summer of next year.

He would follow goalkeeper Christian Walton to Ipswich Town – the stopper joined the club on a permanent deal from Brighton & Hove Albion yesterday.

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna’s unbeaten run as Town manager came to an end on 15th January as the side succumbed to defeat against Bolton.

The Tractor Boys next face Accrington Stanley in League One on Saturday, but it remains to be seen whether Bakinson signs in time to play a part n that match.