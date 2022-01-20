Swansea City still want Manchester City’s James McAtee, reports Ian Mitchelmore.

Swansea City remain keen on luring the highly-rated youngster on loan to the Championship between now and the end of the transfer window.

McAtee, 19, has made a handful of first-team appearances for the Premier League table toppers during the first-half of this season.

However, the Swans want City to let him leave on loan to gain some more experience and are still hopeful of landing him, with Wales Online reporter Mitchelmore tweeting:

James McAtee still wanted by Swansea too. Attacking options could well look bright by the end of the month, even with the Jamie Paterson situation taken into account. — Ian Mitchelmore (@IanMitchelmore) January 19, 2022

Bright future

McAtee is from Salford and has risen up through the academy at Manchester City. He has been a regular for both City and England at youth levels over recent years.

The attacking midfielder was handed his senior by Pep Guardiola in September last year in a Carabao Cup clash against League One side Wycombe Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium.

He has since featured in two more games for City this term but they now have a decision to make on his short-term future between now and the end of the month.

Swansea still interested

Swansea want to lure him to Wales for the second-half of this campaign to boost their attacking options.

A loan move to the Championship would enable McAtee to get some regular football under his belt and would boost his development.

The Swans are also looking to sign Hannes Wolf from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Russell Martin’s side are currently 17th in the league table and have won seven out of their opening 23 matches so far this term.