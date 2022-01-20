Cambridge United and Colchester United are interested in Dundee United striker Maxime Biamou, according to a report by the Scottish Daily Express.

The Scottish Premiership man is attracting attention from the Football League right now.

Biamou, 31, only joined Dundee United in October but has struggled for game time with Tam Courts’ side.

The Scottish Daily Express also claim that ambitious National League side Wrexham are keeping tabs on his situation in this transfer window as well.

Coventry spell

Biamou joined Coventry in June 2017 after catching the eye in non-league for Sutton United. He linked up with Mark Robins’ side as a bit of unknown quantity but helped them rise from League Two to the Championship during his time there.

The Frenchman scored 26 goals in 115 games in all competitions for the Sky Blues but was released at the end of last season and subsequently became a free agent.

Prior to his move to Coventry, Biamou started his career in France with spells at Villemomble Sports and Yzeure before moving to England in 2016.

Sutton took a gamble on him and he scored 13 goals in all competitions for the U’s in the 2016/17 season in the National League.

Cambridge or Colchester next?

Cambridge have been mentioned as a potential suitor for Biamou this month and find themselves 13th in League One after a solid first-half of the season under Mark Bonner.

Colchester, on the other hand, are struggling at the bottom end of League Two and are only three points above the relegation zone. The U’s could see the attacker as someone to boost their options up top to help them survive.