Bolton Wanderers are set to capitalise on the chaos at Derby County by beating them to the signing on non-league superstar Tyrese Owen, according to Football Insider.

The 21-year-old defender, currently with Haringey Borough in the Isthmian League Premier Division, was due to go on trial with Derby County.

However, Rooney’s side are unable to make new signings due to their financial problems and trial is said to have been called off, as exclusive revealed by The72.

Football Insider now reports that the towering 6ft 5in defender is set for a move to the EFL with Bolton currently leading the race.

No other EFL suitors have been named as of yet but the Haringey Borough defender’s performances have certainly turned heads.

Owen has no professional experience, previously starring for Potters Bar, Carshalton Athletic and Hemel Hempstead as well as making a switch to Swedish side Ytterhogdals.

Bolton stalling…

The youngster would follow new recruits Dion Charles and Aaron Morley to the University of Bolton Stadium if he joined this January. The club, under the charge of Ian Evatt, are currently just five points off the League One relegation spots.

Bolton Wanderers now face Shrewsbury Town away on Saturday 22nd January. Evatt’s men will be keen to continue their winning ways after defeating Ipswich Town on 15th in the dying embers of the game.

Prior to the victory, the Wanderers hadn’t won since November. COVID chaos and a lack of consistency has marred the club’s season but adding players will surely give Evatt an advantage as the club look to push away from the drop zone.

Owen certainly looks a prospect, and it should be a move that excites Trotters fans.