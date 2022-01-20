Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has told BBC Radio Humberside that he is eyeing some immediate signings to bolster their squad.

Hull City’s takeover was confirmed yesterday and the Allams’ 11-year reign of the East Yorkshire side came to an end.

The Tigers also beat in-form Blackburn Rovers 2-0 at the MKM Stadium last night with goals from George Honeyman and Tom Eaves.

Their new owner, Ilicali, was in the crowd and has big plans for the future after finally being handed the keys of the club.

‘We need some transfers’…

He intends to make some signings immediately to boost Hull’s chances of survival in the Championship this term and told BBC Humberside Sport:

“We have to make immediate touches to the team. I think we need some transfers.

“By the way, I love the way the team plays and there are so many intelligent and good quality players. There are some absences in the squad at the moment, which should be immediately filled by us so the team improves in the short-term.”

Gaps to fill for Hull

Hull sold striker Josh Magennis to Wigan Athletic last week so need to find a replacement for him. They could also do with some more competition and depth in the centre of midfield, and perhaps on the wing to cover for Mallik Wilks’ injury.

Last night was a big win for Grant McCann’s side and leaves them seven points above the relegation zone and ends a run of win games without a win.

Their fans were in buoyant mood and lifted the spirits of the players. The Tigers’ supporters now have an ambitious owner and can look forward to the future.

Next up for Hull is a tricky trip to high-flying AFC Bournemouth this weekend but they will make the long trip down south full of confidence after seeing off 3rd place Blackburn.