QPR are among the clubs interested in Portsmouth youngster Dan Gifford, reports Hampshire Live.

Gifford, 17, is a product of the Portsmouth youth academy and has been on loan with Bognor Regis of late.

But the youngster has come into headlines this week after Hampshire Live reported that QPR, as well as Norwich City and Middlesbrough are looking at the attacker.

He’s yet to make his first-team debut for Pompey and so very little is known about the player.

But QPR do their due diligence when it comes to transfers, so if the rumour is true then expect Gifford to be a player with real potential.

The QPR way…

Under Mark Warburton, and with Les Ferdinand as director of football, QPR have become a really sustainable club.

They’ve turned their attention towards youth recruitment and development over the past few years and have had a handful of success stories, Ebere Eze perhaps being the standout one.

The now Crystal Palace man was given a chance by QPR as a youngster, after being rejected by a handful of London club.

Other names include Ilias Chair, who’s become one of the Championship’s best no.10s under Warburton.

A move for Gifford would no doubt be with a view to joining up with the R’s development side at first.

QPR have signed a number of players that way over the past few years and should a move go through, then Warburton will be hoping that Gifford can progress, and eventually break into first-team contention.

Up next for QPR is a trip to Coventry City in the Championship this weekend.