Wigan Athletic are considering a bid for St Mirren’s Jamie McGrath, according to the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 20.01.21, 6.38).

Wigan Athletic are weighing up a move for the midfielder between now and the end of the transfer window.

McGrath, 25, is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent this summer as things stand.

The Daily Record say that his side are looking for a fee in the region of £300,000 for his signature this month, with Aberdeen pulling out of the race to land him as they couldn’t strike a deal.

Key man

McGrath joined St Mirren in 2020 and has since been a key player for the Buddies in the Scottish Premiership.

He has made 78 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with 20 goals and seven assists.

However, the Republic of Ireland international was left out of their last game against Dundee United on Tuesday.

Prior to his move to Scotland, McGrath played in Ireland for the likes of Cherry Orchard, UCD, St. Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk.

Wigan move this winter?

Wigan had an offer rejected for him in the summer, as reported by the Scottish Sun, but could now test St Mirren’s resolve again in this window.

The Latics have so far managed to sign striker Josh Magennis and midfielder Graeme Shinnie from Championship pair Hull City and Derby County respectively this month.

Leam Richardson’s side are flying high at the top end of League One and have their sights firmly set on promotion.