Aston Villa youngster Jaden Philogene-Bidace is set to undergo a medical with Stoke City today, reports Football Insider.

Philogene-Bidace, 19, was yesterday reported to be close to joining Stoke City on loan from Aston Villa.

Steven Gerrard has given Philogene-Bidace the green light to leave Villa Park on loan and Football Insider say that he will undergo his Stoke City medical today, and that Villa fancy a Stoke loan move because the Potters have promised to play Philogene-Bidace in a no.10 role.

Michael O’Neill’s side are also said to have fended off interest from plenty of Championship sides to secure the loan signing of Philogene-Bidace.

One for the future…

Philogene-Bidace made his Premier League debut last season and has one Premier League appearance to his name this time round.

But he’s been plying his trade with Villa’s development side this season – in four Premier League 2 Division 2 matches, he’s scored six goals and assisted one.

For Stoke then, this could be a really shrewd loan signing.

The Potters currently sit in 8th place of the Championship table – four points outside the top-six and having won just one of their last four in the league.

They’ve definitely lacked a creative spark at times this season and so a creative signing like Philogene-Bidace, who will slot into that no.10 role, could be key for them in their bid for promotion this season.

O’Neill has made a handful of signings this month now – Phil Jagielka and Taylor Harwood-Bellis have arrived in defence, with Chelsea’s Lewis Baker joining on a permanent transfer.

Philogene-Bidace looks to be another keen addition, but it remains to be seen whether his deal will get over the line in time for him to feature against Fulham this weekend.