Middlesbrough will demand an asking price of £12 million to part ways with defender Djed Spence this January, according to The Evening Standard.

Middlesbrough had initially planned to activate Spence’s recall clause this month and bring him back to the Riverside from his loan spell at Nottingham Forest.

However, Boro boss Chris Wilder revealed that he would remain at the City Ground until the end of the season.

Now several sides from the Premier League and the Italian Serie A are keen to sign Spence this month. With Arsenal, Tottenham, Leeds, Southampton and Brentford, Inter Milan and Roma have all been credited with an interest.

The Evening Standard now state that Boro have set an asking price of £12 million for the 21-year-old, who has been making waves at Forest so far this season.

He has played 19 of Forest’s 21 league games since making the switch from Teesside, with the only two games he has missed coming against his parent club.

During that time he has scored one goal and registered one assist.

He is likely to be seen as surplus to requirements at Middlesbrough as he would find himself down the pecking order behind Isaiah Jones. Wilder’s side also have Anfernee Dijksteel and Lee Peltier who have deputised at wing-back when needed.

If he was to sign for another club this window, Spence would not be able to play until next season as he has already played for two so far this campaign. If a deal was sealed this month he would need to sit out the remainder of the season, or be loaned back to Nottingham Forest or Middlesbrough.