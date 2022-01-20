Liverpool are ‘working on a deal’ to sign Fulham star Fabio Carvalho when his contract at Craven Cottage expires in the summer, report Football Insider.

Carvalho, 19, has been in fine form for Fulham this season, though his future has been a pressing issue for Marco Silva’s side throughout.

He started the campaign in prolific form but would soon pick up a heel injury which kept him out for a few weeks. Having since returned to action, Carvalho has score three goals in his last two outings, taking his season’s tally to seven goals and two assists in 16 league outings.

Plenty of clubs have been linked with the Englishman, including Liverpool. Now, Football Insider report that Liverpool will pursue a deal to sign Carvalho after getting the ‘green light’ from chief scout Barry Hunter, who was in attendance when Carvalho scored a brace in Fulham’s 6-2 win over Birmingham City last time out.

The report from Football Insider says that Liverpool are ‘keen to steal a march on their rivals’ in the pursuit for Carvalho, and will look to set up a deal in the second half of the season to bring the youngster to Anfield when his Fulham contract runs out in the summer.

But emerging reports from Sky Sports claim that Silva and Fulham remain confident of securing Carvlho’s future at the club.

Carvalho is easily one of the best, if not the best player that Fulham have produced in their modern history. Losing him for free and so soon after he’s made his breakthrough would be a real blow for the club. But with so much interest in him, and from sides like Liverpool, securing Carvalho’s future seems like an uphill battle for Fulham.