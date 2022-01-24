Tranmere Rovers have made many great signings in the January transfer window over recent years.

Here are the top five Rovers winter recruits of all time…

5) James Vaughan

Although a more recent signing with him only spending a year-and-a-half at the club, James Vaughan’s spell was certainly nothing short of excellent.

He signed on loan from Bradford City in January 2020 and went on to score 25 goals in 47 games for the club in all competitions.

4) Jeff Hughes

Jeff Hughes was a key man for the Whites in the National League, playing 95 games over three seasons.

He scored five goals in his time at the club and assisted a massive 18. Hughes helped Tranmere massively in the 17/18 season in gaining promotion back to the Football League.

3) Peter Clarke

Peter Clarke, who is now 40-years-old, signed for Rovers for just a pound. He joined in January 2020 and has since been one of the most consistent players at the club.

He has scored eight goals from defence over the past couple of seasons. For his performance in the 2020/2021 season he won the North West Football League Two Player of the Season, beating Cole Stockton and Dylan Bahamboula in the process.

2) Kieron Morris

Morris signed for Tranmere in January of the 2018/19 season on loan from Walsall and the move was made permanent the next summer.

The attacking minded midfielder has made 141 appearances for the club and has chipped in with 12 goals.

1) Liam Ridehalgh

Liam Ridehalgh signed permanently for Rovers on January 4th 2014; only leaving the club last season to go to Bradford after his contract had expired at Prenton Park.

He played 266 games for the Whites and stuck with the club through back-to-back relegations before helping them rise again.