Koiki, 22, has been putting in some seriously impressive performances on the left-hand side for Northampton Town.

The former Burnley talent’s displays haven’t gone unnoticed either. Reports emerged on Monday stating Championship side Preston North End and League One duo Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland are both showing an interest in the Cobblers ace.

Now, amid Koiki’s links with a move away, Northampton boss Brady has moved to shed some light on his contract situation at Sixfields.

As quoted by the Northampton Chronicle and Echo, Brady revealed that there is an option to extend the left-sided ace’s contract by 12 months, with his current deal expiring at the end of this season.

He went on to insist that Koiki is a part of their plans moving forward and said his focus will be helping get the best out of the defender in the long run.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We have an option on Ali’s contract.