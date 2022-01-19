Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland target Ali Koiki’s situation addressed by Northampton Town boss Jon Brady
Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Preston target Ali Koiki has a one-year contract extension option in his Northampton Town contract, Cobblers boss Jon Brady has revealed.
Koiki, 22, has been putting in some seriously impressive performances on the left-hand side for Northampton Town.
The former Burnley talent’s displays haven’t gone unnoticed either. Reports emerged on Monday stating Championship side Preston North End and League One duo Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland are both showing an interest in the Cobblers ace.
Now, amid Koiki’s links with a move away, Northampton boss Brady has moved to shed some light on his contract situation at Sixfields.
As quoted by the Northampton Chronicle and Echo, Brady revealed that there is an option to extend the left-sided ace’s contract by 12 months, with his current deal expiring at the end of this season.
He went on to insist that Koiki is a part of their plans moving forward and said his focus will be helping get the best out of the defender in the long run.
Here’s what he had to say on the matter:
“We have an option on Ali’s contract.
“He has to keep his form strong and continue to play well and just focus on that. We want to build foundations to a really strong side here and Ali is certainly in those plans for the future.
“He has done really well so far and he’s a big asset to our team because he really impacts game, both defensively and offensively.
“First and foremost, that’s all I focus on with the player.”
Koiki’s campaign to date
Since arriving on a free transfer in the summer, Koiki has become a mainstay in Brady’s Northampton side.
The former Swindon Town loan man has played 29 times across all competitions since joining for nothing after leaving Bristol Rovers. In the process, he has chipped in with two assists, with his runs up and down the left flank making him a firm favourite among supporters.
Given the quality of his performances, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to see Koiki attracting interest from elsewhere. However, for the exact same reason, it isn’t a surprise to hear Brady sees Koiki as a part of his plans moving forward at Northampton.