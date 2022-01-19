Sunderland defender Ollie Younger has completed a permanent move to Doncaster Rovers, it has been confirmed.

Younger, 22, was linked with a move to Doncaster Rovers earlier today (Wednesday).

Now, as confirmed on the club’s official website, the Sunderland centre-back has departed the Stadium of Light on a permanent basis.

The move brings an end to Younger’s year-and-a-half-long affiliation with the Black Cats. The Skipton-born defender joined the club in the summer of 2020, arriving on a free transfer after his departure from Burnley.

Now, he has made the permanent move to the Keepmoat Stadium to link up with Doncaster.

Younger has penned an 18-month contract with the League One side, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2022/23 season. His contract with Sunderland was set to expire at the end of this season, but the move means Younger won’t have to wait until the summer to find a new club on a free transfer.

Younger’s time with Sunderland

During his time on Wearside, Younger found much of his game time in Sunderland’s youth set-up, playing for the club’s U23s side on 19 occasions. In the process, he managed one goal, also appearing in and around Lee Johnson’s first-team.

Across his time with the Black Cats, Younger made eight appearances for the first-team, four of which have come this season.

His last outing for Johnson’s first-team came back in early December, playing 90 minutes in an EFL Trophy defeat to Oldham Athletic.

Linking up with Doncaster, Younger will be hoping to help Gary McSheffrey’s side climb away from the relegation zone. The club currently sit at the bottom of the table, 11 points away from safety.