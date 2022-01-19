Ipswich Town are not pursuing the signing of veteran striker Jerman Defoe, amid links with a move to League One.

Defoe, 39, has been linked with a return to England after his departure from Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

Sky Sports’ Keith Downie reported on Twitter on Wednesday that League One quartet Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic and Oxford United are eyeing up moves for the experienced striker.

However, a report from the East Anglian Daily Times has now emerged stating that Ipswich are not looking to sign the former England international.

It is said that while Paul Cook showed an interest in bringing Defoe to Portman Road in the summer, the club are not interested in bringing him in this month. Cook considered the former Spurs and West Ham United ace as a potential target, but his wages were deemed too significant.

Ipswich currently have Macauley Bonne, James Norwood, Joe Pigott and Kayden Jackson on the books as options at the top of the pitch, and they see no need to bring in another striker as it stands.

An intriguing situation…

At 39, you’d have to think that Defoe’s next club could be one of his last.

Now that he’s a free agent, there is no pressure to get the deal done before the end of the window.

Charlton and Oxford present intriguing options and a romantic reunion with Sunderland would certainly be one of the EFL’s more eye-catching transfers this month. A player of Defoe’s pedigree would be a notable addition for any League One side, given that the striker has scored a hefty 163 Premier League goals and played 57 times for England.