Luton Town are facing a wait to see if Allan Campbell and Reece Burke will be fit to face Reading on Wednesday night.

Last Saturday was a great day for Luton Town fans, netting a dramatic late winner to defeat automatic promotion hopefuls Bournemouth 3-2.

However, the injuries to Allan Campbell and Reece Burke were somewhat of a dampener on proceedings. Both were forced off around the hour mark through injury, leaving question marks around their fitness ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Reading.

Now, Luton boss Nathan Jones has provided an update on the duo.

As quoted by Luton Today, the Hatters’ boss confirmed that the club are monitoring Campbell and Burke and face a nervous wait to see if they can feature against Veljko Paunovic’s struggling Royals.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We’re just monitoring those injuries overnight before we make a decision tomorrow.”

Reading clash…

After extending their unbeaten run to four games across all competitions with the win over Bournemouth, Luton will be hoping to make it five against Reading.

The Royals are experiencing struggles on and off the pitch, with financial restrictions limiting their activity. Paunovic’s men sit 21st place in the Championship and are on a run of five games without a game in the league, also falling to a historic loss against Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Cup Third Round.

Luton will be hoping to continue their run as they bid to thrust themselves back into the play-off picture.

Three points could see them rise as high as 11th, with the Hatters currently occupying 15th.