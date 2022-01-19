Gillingham chairman Paul Scally has said the club are yet to receive “credible bids” for any of their players as interest arises from elsewhere.

Scally, who has been Gillingham’s chairman since 1995, provided an update on rumours linking some of the club’s key players with January departures.

As quoted by Kent Online, the Gills’ chairman insisted that “no credible bids” have been made for any of their players so far, acknowledging that there is “always interest” in their players.

It is said that trio Kyle Dempsey, Vadaine Oliver and Jack Tucker are all attracting interest from elsewhere.

Gillingham’s League One rivals Bolton Wanderers have been linked with a move for midfielder Dempsey, while National League big spenders Wrexham and Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen have been credited with interest in Oliver and Tucker respectively.

The trio have been mainstays in the Gills’ side this season when fit, with Dempsey only recently returning from injury to start in the 3-1 loss to Burton Albion.

A difficult season…

Gillingham have endured a challenging season so far and find themselves in the fight to stay in League One.

Steve Lovell is currently in charge following the departure of Steve Evans and the club are currently 11 games without a win in the third-tier. They have managed just one point from a possible 24 in their last eight games, leaving them sat in 23rd place after 25 games, nine points away from safety.

Losing any of Dempsey, Oliver or Tucker this month would be a big blow to their fading hopes of staying in the division this season.