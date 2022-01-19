Stoke City are ‘set to win the race’ to sign Aston Villa youngster Jaden Philogene-Bidace on loan, reports TEAMtalk.

Philogene-Bidace, 19, is a product of the Aston Villa academy. The Englishman made his Premier League debut for the club last time round and has one league appearance to his name this season.

He’s also featured a handful of times in cup competitions this season. Now though, TEAMtalk have revealed that Villa are set to loan Philogene-Bidace out to the Championship, with Stoke City set to win the race.

They write that Villa boss Steven Gerrard was weighing up whether or not to bring Philogene-Bidace into first-team contention at Villa Park, but the arrival of Philippe Coutinho means that Gerrard will now allow Philogene-Bidace to leave on loan this month.

Stoke City are the likely destination for Philogene-Bidace, with TEAMtalk saying that Gerrard is a fan of Michael O’Neill’s work with younger players.

Pottering on…

Stoke currently sit in 8th place of the Championship table. They returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Hull City last time out, but the Potters look to be falling behind in the race for promotion.

There’s now four points between them and Middlesbrough in 6th. O’Neill certainly needs some additions this month if his side are to land a play-off spot come May, and the addition of Philogene-Bidace could be a shrewd one.

He’s obliviously unproven. But he’s been in prolific form for Villa’s development side in recent seasons, and Villa clearly hold him in high regards.

Given O’Neill’s pedigree with working with younger footballers, and the attacking philosophy that he deploys at the club, the Potters are an ideal club for Philogene-Bidace to go and develop his game.

Up next for Stoke City is a home game v league leaders Fulham.