Bolton Wanderers have confirmed the departure of Harry Brockbank, who is set to pursue an opportunity in the United States.

Brockbank, 23, has spent his entire career on the books with Bolton Wanderers.

His only spell away from the League One club was out on loan with Salford City back in the 2018/19 campaign, with the defender successfully making his way through the youth academy and to the senior side.

However, it has now been confirmed that Brockbank has departed Wanderers.

As announced on the club’s official website, Brockbank has seen his contract terminated by mutual consent. His deal was set to run until the end of the 2022/23 campaign, but it has been confirmed that Bolton have let the defender go to let him pursue a new opportunity in the United States.

His departure brings an end to a 16-year affiliation with Bolton having joined the club at the age of seven.

Operating mainly as a right-back but also as a centre-back when called upon, Brockbank played 37 times for Bolton Wanderers, chipping in with one assist in the process. He also captained his hometown club on two occasions, donning the armband in an EFL Trophy tie against Bradford City and in League One against Coventry City.

What now for Bolton?

Brockbank’s departure leaves them down on one option at right-back, but Ian Evatt still has two solid options available on the right-hand side.

Marlon Fossey arrived on loan from Fulham earlier this window, joining Gethin Jones in Bolton’s right-back department.

After defeating Ipswich Town at the weekend, the Trotters will be looking to make it back-to-back wins against Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.